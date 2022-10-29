'Virat Kohli didn't have to...': BCCI president drops huge statement on ex-India captain amid T20 World Cup

Run-machine Virat Kohli lived up to his 'Chasemaster' nickname when Rohit Sharma-led Team India resumed their epic rivalry with arch-rivals Pakistan at the grandest stages of them all - the T20 World Cup. The former Indian skipper fashioned India's successful run-chase in the final-over thriller against Babar Azam-led Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG). Kohli also earned plaudits from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the talismanic batter of the Indian team was recently praised by Roger Binny.

Speaking at his felicitation ceremony at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Friday, the newly appointed BCCI president congratulated Kohli for playing a majestic knock against Pakistan in the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup. Former Indian captain Kohli smashed his record-extending 34th half-century to help Team India upstage Pakistan by 4 wickets at the MCG on Sunday.

"It was like a dream for me. Couldn't realise the way the ball was being hit in the park by Kohli. It was a fantastic victory. You never see such matches where most of the time the match was in Pakistan's favour and all of a sudden it came back to India. Good for the game as it's what the crowd wants to see," BCCI president Binny was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Batting icon Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls to make sure India finish ahead of Pakistan in its World Cup opener. The former Indian skipper was also named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass. "Kohli didn't have to prove himself. He is a class player and players like him thrive in pressure situations, pressure brings out the best of them," added Binny, who replaced Sourav Ganguly to become the 40th president of the apex cricket board in India.

Talking about India's World Cup campaign in Australia, Kohli top-scored for the Rohit-led side in their comfortable win over the Netherlands on Thursday. The 33-year-old scored 62 off 44 balls in India's 56-run win over the Netherlands. Kohli-starrer Team India will meet South Africa in match No.30 of the Super 12 (Group 2) stage at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

