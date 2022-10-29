'Woh Hardik jaisa player hai. And Pakistan didn't play him vs India': Gavaskar slams Babar for poor selection in T20 WC

Pakistan have their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign hanging in balance. After twin losses at the start of their tournament - against India by 4 wickets and Zimbabwe by one run - Pakistan stand on the brink of elimination from the tournament where they were at least a favourite for the semi-final with veterans and analysts hailing their bowling attack. Amid the growing criticism on Babar Azam and the team management, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar joined the bandwagon as well, blaming Pakistan of poor selection during the World Cup.

Pakistan lost to India by 4 wickets in Melbourne last Sunday after Virat Kohli's sublime knock inspired the Men in Blue to bounce back in the drama-filled last over finish. Babar's men failed to recover from that early blow as they suffered a shocking defeat to Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar slammed Pakistan of not using Mohammad Wasim Jr. in the match against India after his exploits against Zimbabwe where he had picked four wickets for 24 runs and scored two boundaries in his 13-ball 12. The legendary batter hailed Wasim as a “Hardik Pandya like player” and lashed out at Pakistan team management for playing two spinners against India rather than having the all-rounder in the XI in the match against India.

“They don't have a very settled middle order. In the T20I matches they played before, Fakhar Zaman played at No.3 or 4. Now he is just part of the squad, but not in the XI. Shan Masood is also there. although he is scoring runs. But I feel there selection hasn't been good. For Australia conditions, if they had a bowler who could seam up, like Mohammad Wasim did against Zimbabwe. And he also played a couple of good shots as well. He has that talent. Unke paas toh Hardik Pandya jaisa player hai (he's like Hardik Pandya), he's still new but I'm just giving the idea that he can play those lofty shots and can give you a couple of overs as well. And they did not play him against India. They played two spinners. That is okay in Sydney, but at other venues, you need a player who can give you 3-4 overs and can score 30 runs in the last few overs,” he said.

Pakistan will next play against Netherlands on October 30.

