'Virat doesn't need nightwatchman. Do you need?': Ashwin reveals Pant's epic reply during run-chase in 2nd IND-BAN Test

Team India had registered a dramatic win in the second and final Test of the series against Bangladesh. Chasing a 145-run target, India were left reeling at 74/7 before Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) eventually steered the visitors to a three-wicket win in Dhaka. India had endured a poor start to the innings as they lost four wickets during the final session of Day 3 of the Test – all of the side's top-4 batters in KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli lost their wickets early in the innings.

The Indian team management had promoted Axar Patel at no.4 spot, seemingly to introduce a left-right combination after the early wickets of KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara. Following Gill's departure, Kohli emerged from the dugout but failed to see out the day. The star India batter fell on 1, prompting India to send a nightwatchman in Jaydev Unadkat.

Also read: 'He won many tournaments. If his career ends in this fashion…': Ex-pacer on India ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

Ashwin has now revealed the dressing room conversation during the tense moments in the early minutes of India's second innings; the side's batting coach Vikram Rathour took turns to ask the batters if they needed a nightwatchman. While Kohli denied, Rishabh Pant had a hilarious answer which left Ashwin in splits.

“Vikram Paaji asked Kohli whether he needed a night watchman. Kohli said that he will take care and didn't need a night watchman. Rishabh Pant will usually keep the towel on top of his head and will lie down on the table. I don't know the exact reason for him doing that,” Ashwin began the story on his official YouTube channel.

“Vikram Rathour asked 'Virat said he didn't need a night watchman. Do you need?". (Pant replied) ‘I need watchmen throughout the night. I will go and play tomorrow’.

“I couldn't stop laughing when he said that casually. When I was extremely nervous, there he was relaxed and cracking a joke,” Ashwin said.

The Indian off-spinner later said, "Rathour Bhai was like, "We have only Jaydev Unadkat left. Who else should we send?" Pant was like, “Send Ash Bhai, or send whoever you want. I will go bat tomorrow.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON