'Virat Kohli doesn't play this way': Mohammad Kaif says 'no one's place is fixed' in current Indian team

India captain Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world. He has also been a successful captain for India and has a tremendous win percentage record across all formats. But Kohli's inability to lead India to an ICC trophy has led to a few questions being raised on his captaincy over the years.

One of the constant criticisms that Kohli has faced throughout his captaincy reign is the fact that he likes to make too many changes, not only in the squad but also in playing XI.

Also read: After Rishabh Pant, India support staff member also tests positive for Covid-19 - Report

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif gave his opinion on the same and said that even the Indian players have accepted now that this is the way the current team functions under Kohli's captaincy.

"There is no clarity in this Indian team and we need to accept it. Virat Kohli doesn't play this way. He sees who is the most in-form player and picks him in the XI," Kaif told Sports Tak.

"This is Kohli's way. At the end of the day you need to judge how many trophies he has won as a captain and he hasn't been able to win an ICC trophy," he added.

"This team and this management do not give as much importance to past performance. Virat Kohli focuses on what form you are in at the current point. This is why Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan got opportunities. This is why Shikhar Dhawan missed a few games, Rohit Sharma was rested," Kaif further said.

"No one's place is fixed in this team and even the players know that. This is an old discussion now, and even the players have moved on now and have decided this is the way to go," he signed off.

Kohli-led Indian team will play five-match Test series in England starting from August 4th.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON