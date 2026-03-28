Virat Kohli drops casual reminder about ODI form, spills secret behind playing one format after starting IPL with a bang

Virat Kohli showed he is as formidable as ever in IPL 2026, returning to competitive cricket after more than two months and looking in complete control. He smashed an unbeaten 69 to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru comfortably through a 202-run chase in the season opener vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, reinforcing his reputation as a ‘chase master’. Kohli faced 38 balls, striking five fours and five sixes, combining timing and power with ease. His impressive strike rate of 181.58 ensured RCB chased the target with 4.2 overs to spare. The dominant innings not only secured a convincing win but also gave RCB a strong start to the season, boosting their net run rate and setting the tone for their title defence in style. Virat Kohli smashed unbeaten 69 in the season opener. (PTI)

Alongside Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal was in fine form for RCB, scoring 61 runs in the 202-run chase. He looked in complete control, punishing the SRH bowlers and keeping the scoreboard ticking. The pair put together a crucial 101-run partnership for the second wicket, dominating the attack and effectively taking the game away from the opposition.

After another match-winning knock, Kohli reflected on his return to competitive cricket after a brief break, explaining how recent ODI games and consistent preparation helped him maintain rhythm and confidence to deliver another commanding innings.

“It’s good to get back out there. You mentioned T20 cricket, the last game I played was the final last year, but I think the way I batted in the one-day series quite recently really helped me to stay in that same kind of momentum. I wasn’t playing shots that I don’t usually play. So I knew as long as I have the rhythm, and I’ve put enough work physically behind the scenes with my fitness, things should come together nicely,” Kohli told broadcasters after the match.

Also Read - Explainer: Why Heinrich Klaasen was given out despite Phil Salt's dodgy catch at the boundary

Kohli has been in outstanding form in ODIs as well, scoring five 50+ innings in his last six matches, including three centuries, underlining his remarkable consistency and proving that, even after all these years, he shows no signs of slowing down.

“Whenever I come back to play, it’s 120%”: Virat Kohli Building on his thoughts about mental freshness and preparation, Kohli highlighted how consistent fitness work, recent match practice, and maintaining rhythm helped him stay in form, confident, and ready to deliver another commanding innings for RCB in IPL 2026.

“The kind of scheduling that we’ve had over the last 15 years and the amount of cricket I’ve played, for me, there was always a risk of getting burnt out rather than being undercooked. So these breaks help me mentally. I stay fresh, I stay excited. Whenever I come back to play, it’s 120%. I’m not coming back underprepared. In fact, the extra rest helps me mentally freshen up. And as long as you’re physically fit and mentally excited, both those things come together nicely. Then you’re able to contribute to the team’s cause, and that’s what you want to do as a player. You don’t want to just hold on to a spot; you want to keep performing and keep putting in the work for the team,” he added.