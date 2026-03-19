Virat Kohli faces fresh IPL 2026 caution with one-format player reminder: ‘Not easy for anyone’

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan asserted that the upcoming IPL season is going to be slightly different for Virat Kohli, who has now retired from Tests and T20Is and is focusing solely on ODIs. Kohli announced his Test retirement midway through the last IPL and has since been playing in ODIs, a format he concentrated on in the second half of 2025. Despite stepping away from other formats, his presence has sparked excitement around ODIs, and he has shown no signs of slowing down, scoring centuries against South Africa and New Zealand. The buzz will be around him when he returns in RCB colours once again this season. Virat Kohli will return in RCB colours for IPL 2026. (AFP)

He scored 657 runs in 15 innings while maintaining an average of 54.75 and striking at 144.71. With eight fifties in the tally, he stood out as RCB’s most consistent performer and ended up among the top three run-scorers in the competition.

Pathan highlighted how the dynamic will change with Kohli now focusing solely on ODIs. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan reflected on the challenges Kohli might face returning to T20 cricket after a break, while also praising his consistent performances in one-day cricket.

“This time, things will be a little different for Kohli. For the first time, he will play the IPL having completely retired from Test cricket. He is playing only one format. It is not easy for anyone. But he has scored and his performance has been brilliant. Even when he comes after a break, it has not been difficult for him in one-day cricket. In T20s, when you play the aggressor and come in not having played a lot, it will be challenging. But he has faced many challenges before as well. I am very excited to see how he will go forward this season,” Pathan remarked on his YouTube channel.

“Virat Kohli and RCB is an identity” He also reflected on Kohli’s long-standing association with RCB, emphasising the impact he has had on the team over the years. He highlighted Kohli’s brilliant performances, including his aggressive approach last season, which contributed to RCB’s success and marked a high point in his career.

“Virat Kohli and RCB is an identity that goes together. He started with RCB and is still playing for them. He has delivered brilliant performances. It was also a golden period in his career when he captained the team, there were a lot of brilliant performances. When they won last season, his strike rate also went up. He did not play anchor but took the role of an aggressor. It was a very big factor. They will expect even this time that he keeps up the same form,” Pathan stated.