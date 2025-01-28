Virat Kohli's fighter attitude on field elaborated by 2011 WC-winning star: '…we can't bear to lose':

Veteran India cricketer Suresh Raina praised Virat Kohli's attitude while fielding and said his presence on the field changed the other players' attitudes towards the game. Kohli led a fitness revolution in Indian cricket during his captaincy tenure to improve the fielding aspect of the game. He himself set a very high standard when it comes to fitness and fielding. The 36-year-old follows a strict routine to prioritise his fitness to play cricket at the highest level. Suresh Raina heaped praise on Virat Kohli for his fighter attitude.(AP)

Raina, who won the ODI World Cup 2011 alongside Kohli, said that the 36-year-old is a good teammate to have in the dressing room and talked about his preparation for fielding.

“His mindset is very different. He is, as I said, I think good teammate to have in a dressing room but he is always on the switch. When he practices, he has a different preparation, when he does fielding, whenever the chips are down, he will be the first person to come and say, let's fight, let's do fielding," Raina told Star Sports.

Raina is widely regarded as one of the best fielders to play for India and said that he and Kohli, two belong to North India, where there is a lot on the line when they play, ass they can't bear to lose.

I really enjoyed fielding with him because his passion is different because when he is in the mood for fielding and diving, everyone’s attitude changes. Virat, he has the talent and he is a little different in North India. When we come from there, we can't bear to lose. We don't know how to lose. We won't leave till we die. That's the kind of attitude he has," he added.

Virat Kohli to take part in Ranji Trophy match

Kohli will next take part in the Ranji Trophy match. His participation in the domestic circuit comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) adopted a firmer stance on the participation of Indian international stars in domestic cricket.

In the past few days, photos and videos of Virat working with former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore batting coach Sanjay Bangar have surfaced on social media.

Virat has been facing a massive decline in his Test performances that dates back to the start of 2020. In 39 Test matches since the start of 2020, Virat has scored just 2,028 runs at an average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show. His best score is 186.