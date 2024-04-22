Virat Kohli slapped with heavy fine by BCCI for umpire outburst, admits to Level 1 IPL Code of Conduct offence

Virat Kohli expressed frustration after his controversial dismissal cut short his stay at the crease in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's crucial Indian Premier League 2024 match against former champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The former India skipper reacted angrily after the RCB opener was given out to a delivery that seemed a waist-high full toss. Outfoxed by Knight Riders' Harshit Rana in the thrilling encounter, Kohli ended up giving away a top edge towards the bowler in the third over. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis (c) speak to the on-field umpires after Virat was given out on a slow full toss by Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana (ANI)

Though Kohli opted for a review, the final verdict of the third umpire went against RCB as the current Orange Cap holder was dismissed for 18 off 7 balls. Livid with the match umpires over his controversial dismissal against KKR, Kohli hurled a mouthful as RCB's first wicket in their unsuccessful run chase sparked a huge debate. A day after the final-ball thriller at the Eden Garden, Kohli was fined 50% of his match fee for the code of conduct violation during the Indian Premier League match between Bengaluru and Kolkata.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli gathers KKR players after RCB loss to explain his contentious dismissal despite broadcaster's clarification

Kohli slapped with heavy fine by BCCI for umpire outburst

"Mr Virat Kohli, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," IPL said in a statement. As per the IPL statement, Kohli committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. The former RCB skipper admitted to the offence and accepted the match referee’s sanction. "For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

Why Kohli's dismissal was not given a no-ball by umpire

Utilizing the Hawk-Eye technology to analyze the ball trajectory concerning Kohli's stance, the TV umpire found that Harshit's slow full-toss would have passed below the batter's waist if the RCB opener had remained within the popping crease. Thus, Kohli was given out by the third umpire. "Virat and myself at that stage thought that possibly the ball was higher than his waist," RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said after the match. Earlier, the IPL media advisory confirmed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Du Plessis was fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate against KKR.