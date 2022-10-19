Virat Kohli finishes third to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in this incredible statistic: Report

Currently preparing for Team India's T20 World Cup opener, Virat Kohli will have something to rejoice about ahead of the upcoming fixture against Pakistan. The veteran batter finished third in the list of Instagram's highest earning celebrities. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo came out on top, followed by Lionel Messi in second-place.

According to NetCredit, Kohli earned 36 million dollars in 2021 from advertisement-linked activity on Instagram. Ronaldo earned a massive 85 million dollars from sponsored posts on Instagram last year. Meanwhile, Messi bagged 72 million dollars, 12 million dollars less than the former Real Madrid man. The duo were also the top-two earners on Instagram in 2021.

Also Read | ‘Bowler to be wary of isn’t Shaheen Afridi…': Ex-India batter's stunning take ahead of Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup match

NetCredit revealed they first had to build a list of the most-followed Instagram stars from every country and then used the date from the Instagram rich list to estimate fee-per-ad for each of the celebrities. Then, they counted the number of sponsor posts in 2021, multiplied it by their known or estimated advertisement fee.

Kohli returned to the Indian squad only a month ago after a break from international cricket. He recently also ended his three-year long wait for an international ton, with a brilliant 122 vs Afghanistan in this year's Asia Cup. Since then, he has been in good form and will be looking to replicate it in the opener vs Pakistan.

Recently former head coach Ravi Shastri explained India's performance in last year's T20 World Cup and felt that Kohli could have an impact this year. "What India lacked in the last 5-6 years is the No 4, 5, 6; now Surya coming at 4, Hardik at 5, DK/Pant at 6, allows the top order to play in the manner they are playing. Even if you are two down in the powerplay, you still have the ammunition at the back to consistently take on the bowlers, which wasn’t the case for some time. In that way this line-up is settled. Rahul has come back from injury, adapted well; Rohit, Virat are getting into the groove, but Nos 4-5-6 have made a massive difference", he said.

"For big players like Virat or Rohit, the World Cup stage will itself ignite them."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON