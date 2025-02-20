Menu Explore
Virat Kohli fumes after KL Rahul's wicketkeeping blunder vs Bangladesh in Champions Trophy clash

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 20, 2025 09:24 PM IST

It was the second time Jaker Ali was handed a lifeline in Bangladesh's innings against India

Amid a record-scripting show from veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in a Champions Trophy game as India folded Bangladesh for 228 runs, the Men in Blue did display quite a few fielding errors. Wicketkeeper KL Rahul was a culprit in one of those instances, which left former India captain Virat Kohli fuming.

Virat Kohli's reaction after KL Rahul's wicketkeeping blunder
Virat Kohli's reaction after KL Rahul's wicketkeeping blunder

It happened on the first ball of the 23rd over when Jaker Ali stepped out of the crease to take on the fuller delivery from Ravindra Jadeja on the leg stump. As he looked to flick it, he failed to make any contact. It presented a perfect opportunity for India to send Bangladesh six down in the match, but Rahul could not gather the ball and missed the stumping. The sight left Kohli frustrated, and he expressed it by screaming.

It was the second time Jaker survived a dismissal in the innings. On the first ball of his knock, he edged an outside-off delivery from Axar Patel to India captain Rohit Sharma at slip, but the latter spilt the opportunity, which denied the spinner a maiden ODI hat-trick. The 37-year-old immediately apologised with folded hands at Axar after hitting the turf repeatedly in frustration.

Bangladesh set 229-run target

Having been handed two lifelines, Jaker made the most of the opportunity to smash a fifty, while also stitching a record partnership of 154 runs alongside centurion Towhid Hridoy. Hridoy reached his maiden ODI ton in 114 balls, with six fours and two sixes. The highest sixth-wicket partnership in the history of the Champions Trophy helped Bangladesh revive from a top-order collapse, where they were reduced to 35 for five inside the powerplay, to score a respectable 228.

For India, Mohammed Shami shined with a remarkable five-wicket haul, while Harshit Rana picked three wickets.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Bangladesh live Score.
