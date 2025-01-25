Virat Kohli gives detailed tour of lavish 10,000 square-ft, INR 32 crore Alibaugh farmhouse, reveals stunning features

Since returning to India after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli has been repeatedly travelling to Alibaug to visit his lavish holiday home. Virat Kohli was first seen taking a jetty ride from the Gateway of India alongside his wife, Anushka Sharma. The duo also recently hosted a griha pravesh ceremony for their new home in Alibaug. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shown how they prioritise peace and relaxation. Their home in Alibaug perfectly embodies these sentiments.(Screengrabs - Instagram )

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shown how they prioritise peace and relaxation, as their home in Alibaug perfectly embodies these sentiments. In a video shared by Virat Kohli, the former India captain was seen giving a tour of his newly constructed home in Alibaug, a coastal town south of Mumbai.

You would be shocked to notice that the house does not feature a television or other entertainment sources in the living room. This has been done to ensure that there is enough room for conversation.

"The most important thing for me in a holiday home is the feeling you get when you enter the place. It has to make you feel absolutely relaxed, centered, peaceful, just feeling at home away from your regular home," said Virat Kohli.

As per Architectural Digest, Virat Kohli and Anushka's house in Alibaug has been built by globally acclaimed Stefan Antoni Olmesdahl Truen Architects (SAOTA) led by Phillippe Fouche.

The house has been built with the intention of letting the maximum amount of natural light come in.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, Kohli said, "I really value and cherish having meals together as a family. To be very honest, I did not do enough of that as a kid myself."

"When you are part of so much going on all the time, and things are so hectic on the outside, you always want to get away as much as possible, and Alibaug allows us to do that," he added.

The house is built on a 10,000-square-foot plot. The four-bedroom Californian Konkan-style villa celebrates "raw luxury." The estimated cost of the villa is around INR 32 crore.

'Love family having dinner together'

"What I couldn't do enough of, we make sure, we don't miss out on that and make sure it's a practice in our household," he added. The cricketer further revealed that he uses an 'Avas' app, which gives him all the information he needs about his house.

Virat Kohli then mentioned how the outdoors is his favourite part of the house. "Here is where I like to sit down, have a cup of coffee, sit down and relax. In my case, I'm always on a fixed diet on a holiday as well," said Kohli.