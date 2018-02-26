Virat Kohli gives Shikhar Dhawan a head massage during third T20I vs South Africa

Virat Kohli missed out on the crucial third T20I between India and South Africa after suffering a back injury but the regular skipper ensured that he was always present for his teammates whenever they needed him.

In a video that’s gone on viral on social media, the swashbuckling right-handed batsman can be seen giving a head massage to opener Shikhar Dhawan who scored a 40-ball 47 en route becoming the highest run-getter of the tournament.

Kohli, who has been in supreme form of late, was the highest run-getter in the Test and ODI series and thus to see him on the sidelines was perhaps a bit of relief for the South African cricket team, who managed to win just a game each in the ODI and T20I series.

However, Dhawan and Suresh Raina (27-ball 47) had other ideas as the duo helped India to 172 for the loss of seven wickets. In reply, the hosts fell short by seven runs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya gave away just 46 runs in their eight overs to tighten the screws.

The win also helped Rohit Sharma can his perfect record on song — the veteran having won all four matches while leading the side in T20Is.

Dhawan and Kohli share a warm relationship off the field as well with the duo often posting selfies on their official Twitter and Instagram handles. Earlier in the tour to South Africa, the two were even seen dancing together.

The 158-run partnership that they shared for the second wicket in the fourth ODI at Johannesburg also helped them equal Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly’s record as the only other pair to have eight century partnerships to their name for the second wicket.