Virat Kohli has gotten 'softer' since Anushka Sharma, 'doesn't care' about his image: 'Opposite to Shah Rukh Khan'

Virat Kohli is aggressive, nice and loud, but at the same time, is also a softie, a family man and a loving husband. His body language depicts a lot of things. Kohli, like anyone, has made a natural progression in his life, evolving with time. Leave aside his batting, captaincy and other cricketing traits, it's the overhaul in his off-the-field behaviour that has turned upside down. During the 2016 World T20, Kohli, very famously, had questioned one of the journalists 'Do I look the pooja-paath types to you?' From there to visiting shrines with his wife and kids, Kohli has become a changed man, much more disciplined, focussed and sensitive. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma couldn't stop smiling after RCB won the IPL for the first time in 18 years(PTI)

"Opposite to Shah Rukh Khan, whose body language has remained the same throughout, Kohli's body language has changed a lot. In his initial videos, Kohli's posture while sitting used to be a lot more restricted. Today, he sits with his arms up, which is a total change," Body Language expert Kanan Tandi told YouTube Raj Shamani on his show.

Kohli is box office. There is no two ways about it. Be it batting, fielding, or barely sitting in the dugout, the cameras love Kohli. He loves to have a word or two with players of the opposition camp. But despite all the colour that he brings to the game, one can't help but consider just how much he's mellowed over the years. On the field, he has. Deep down, Kohli is a very playful person. On camera, he does not want to show it. When the camera is not on him, he is someone who likes to chit-chat, but the moment the camera comes on, he becomes conscious.

Kohli has an inner child, which comes out when he's either with Anushka Sharma or his teammates – his boys – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja. He is always seen joking around them and having fun. He is as involved on the ground as he is in the dressing room. When he is with his people, Kohli is truly the boy whom millions of Indians relate to. Then again, he has an aggressive side, albeit it is strictly competitive.

How much has Virat Kohli changed since Anushka Sharma

And then, there is the Anushka effect. It is believed that Kohli was always a star, but he became an icon since Anushka. It's after 2013, when they first met, that Kohli went on this journey from being an amazing player to a wonderful, idealistic man. He gives his family time. He knows where and when he needs his privacy. Kohli doesn't shy away from mentioning his better half and the role she has played in his life. He openly addressed the person he was before and now. In all ways, Kohli is setting the perfect example for this country's youth.

"He's become softer, gentler since Anushka entered his life," says Tandi. "It makes a difference when a girl comes into your life. You have to scan another area altogether – relationship, marriage, kids. This explains another perspective of Virat, that he is very open to learning. There's a famous saying that the best apology is a changed behaviour. He doesn't have to apologise or anything, but that just shows that he has kept changing with time. He doesn't care about his image now.

"I saw a video where he was telling a journalist that he needs his privacy. He understands that value. Even when he was saying it, he was doing so politely. Kohli's aggression is not the same which it once was."