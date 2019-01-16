Virat Kohli hat-trick: How January 15 has been lucky for the Indian captain

Indian captain Virat Kohli scripted his 39th ODI ton in Adelaide to lead India’s successful run chase of 299 runs. With this effort, the visitors drew level in the 3-match ODI series, and the decider will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With this century, Kohli now has scored a century on January 15 for three consecutive years. He started this trend in 2017, when he scored 122 runs off 102 deliveries against England at Pune. In 2018, he then scored a brilliant century against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. He has completed a hat-trick of centuries on January 15th with his 39th ODI ton in Adelaide.

“You look for little moments to pump you up, I try and get into that zone. Every time we have a target on board, I try to stay as aware as possible in recognising when to strike. When it comes off it looks nice. I try and keep things simple. You have to take calculated risks. Hopefully, I can keep helping the team,” Kohli said after the match.

In an interview posted by bcci.tv, the captain said that he only practices what he preaches and hence, believes in getting the job done out in the middle.

“We want to be competing and winning at a global level, not just winning at home and not be competing every where because we certainly have the talent. Sometimes you need to bring that emotion out, that pride out of playing for India and you see the body starts reacting in a different way. You find that 10 per cent of energy more in difficult situations, when the pride and the emotion of playing for your country comes up,” Kohli said.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 14:22 IST