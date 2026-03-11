Virat Kohli ignites IPL 2026 chatter with power-packed one minute training video that instantly grabs attention

The timing adds weight to it. RCB are no longer entering this season as hopeful contenders carrying old baggage. They are coming in as champions after beating the Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final to win the title for the first time in franchise history. That changed the frame around the team, and around every major figure within it. Kohli’s latest post lands in that context, with Bengaluru now preparing for the challenge of defending a title rather than chasing a first one.

The post was short on words but strong on mood. Kohli was seen in full batting gear, moving through drills, shadow-practising, settling into position and then opening up with a range of strokes. It was the kind of pre-season glimpse that does not reveal much in direct terms, but still says enough. The tournament is getting closer, and one of its biggest figures has clearly shifted back into match preparation mode.

Virat Kohli has offered fans an early look at his IPL 2026 build-up, sharing a training reel on Instagram as Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepare to return as defending champions. Posted from his verified account, the reel was captioned simply, “IPL 2026 ”, and showed Kohli batting in an indoor net session ahead of the new season.

Kohli’s post sets the tone as RCB return with a different kind of pressure That is what gives the reel its edge. A Virat Kohli training clip always draws attention, but this one arrives with a little more weight because the season ahead is not just another campaign. Defending a title changes the conversation. The scrutiny sharpens, expectations rise, and every signal before the opening game feels a touch more charged.

Kohli, of course, remains central to that anticipation. Even when he says almost nothing, the reaction around him tends to be immediate. A brief net session, a stripped-down caption and a countdown emoji were enough to push fans into full IPL mode. The responses followed the usual pattern: excitement, speculation, screenshots, and slow-motions, because Kohli still occupies that rare space where routine preparation becomes part of the larger event.

There is also something effective about how little the post tries to do. No speech, no emotional monologue, no oversized declaration. Just training footage and a quiet reminder that the season is approaching fast. For a player with Kohli’s standing, that is often enough.

The IPL still has to be played, and a reel cannot predict what kind of campaign lies ahead. But it can mark the beginning of the build-up. That is what Kohli’s post has done. With RCB heading into IPL 2026 as defending champions, one of the league’s defining faces has stepped back into view, bat in hand and the season now firmly on the horizon.