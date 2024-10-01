Virat Kohli's incredible gesture for Shakib Al Hasan after potential farewell Test, gifts BAN legend a prized possession

Team India skipper Virat Kohli presented a special gift to veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who potentially played his final Test match in Kanpur. After losing two and a half days of a plan to pin Bangladesh down in Kanpur, India produced a dominant display and completed a 2-0 whitewash. It was an emotional game for Bangladesh's greatest cricketer, Shakib, who, before the match, announced that it would be the final Test if he didn't get a chance to play a farewell match at home. The veteran all-rounder had a forgettable outing with the bat in Kanpur, but he did a decent job with the ball in the first innings and claimed a four-fer. India's Virat Kohli (R) greets Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan at the end of the fifth and final day of the second Test.(AFP)

After that match, Kohli shared a light moment with Shakib during the post-match presentation and gave him his signed bat, which elated the Bangladesh legend. Interestingly, Shakib also got the better of Kohli in the first innings as the Indian batting maestro missed his half-century by three runs. In an attempt to play a big shot, Kohli missed the ball completely and was castled for 47.

Before the Kanpur Test, Shakib announced that the upcoming series against South Africa would be his last on home soil, provided he was given the opportunity. Otherwise, the series against India will serve as his farewell series.

"I am available for the South Africa series, but since there's a lot happening back home, naturally, not everything depends on me. I have discussed my plans for Test cricket with the BCB. Especially this series and the home series. I was thinking that it could be my last Test series," Shakib said in the pre-match press conference.

India pull off an incredible win in Kanpur

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 51 on Tuesday as India pulled off a remarkable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a rain-hit second Test in Kanpur that lost two-and-a-half days to bad weather.

The hosts bundled out Bangladesh for 146 before lunch on the fifth and final day and, needing 95 for victory, reached 98-3 in just 104 balls in the second session. Jaiswal reached his second fifty of the match in 43 balls including eight fours and one six before falling to Taijul Islam, ending a 58-run stand with Virat Kohli.

Former captain Kohli hit 29 and was there at the end as Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary.