Virat Kohli interrupts Shubman Gill's captaincy, gives GT star shoulder push during RCB's 2nd straight IPL 2024 win

For the second time in a row, Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted a win in the ongoing IPL 2024 campaign to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs. Chasing 201 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday against Gujarat Titans, RCB never looked in discomfort with Virat Kohli emerging as the aggressor after captain Faf du Plessis' dismissal in the powerplay and did bulk of the scoring in his partnership with Will Jacks before the later broke the shackles in the final phase of the middle overs and never looked back, scoring an unbeaten 41-ball ton. RCB wrapped up the chase in just 16 overs to win by nine wickets. Virat Kohli interrupts Shubman Gill's captaincy during GT vs RCB

During the match, Kohli's bromance with Gill was on full display, especially during RCB's chase when the former India captain was seen interrupting the GT star during his captaincy and later teased him with a shoulder push. Gill tried hard to keep his focus amid Kohli's act, but did at times respond with a smile and a few exchanges as well. Earlier during GT's innings, Kohli, who was stationed near the boundary ropes, next to the GT dug out, was also seen walking up to Gill and having a word with him, all on a friendly note.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Kohli continued his sublime form in IPL 2024, scoring an unbeaten 70 off 44 balls which took his overall tally to 500 runs in 10 matches, comprising four fifties and a ton. This was the seventh time he crossed the 500-run mark in a single IPL season, as he equalled the joint most in the league's history alongside David Warner.

The highlight of Kohli's knock was, however, his strike rate of 179.41 against spinners in the match against the Titans, where he clobbered 61 runs in 34 balls against the variety. Hence, following the knock on Sunday, Kohli have a mouth0shutting reply to his critics over strike rate debate.

"For me, it's about winning the games for the team and there's a reason why you've done it for 15 years, you've done this day in and day out, you've won games for your teams, I'm not quite sure that if you haven't been in that situation yourself, to sit and talk about the game from the box. For me, people can talk about their assumptions day in and day out, but those who have done day in and day out, they know what's happening and it's a kind of muscle memory for me now," he said.