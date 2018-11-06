Virat Kohli is an incredible leader and amazing batsman: Glenn Maxwell

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell believes that India skipper Virat Kohli is one leader who leads by example and that is something the Australian boys need to be wary about when India travel to Australia at the end of the month for a two-month tour.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Maxwell said that Kohli is an incredible player who makes quality decisions which not only sees him succeed, but also bring confidence into the team.

“Virat Kohli is an amazing player, an incredible captain and leader. He has got an insatiable appetite for being the best at everything, be it scoring runs, best fielder, best fitness-wise etc. He has an incredible desire to dominate. His technique is almost flawless. He just hits the middle of the bat so much more often than everyone else. He looks like he has more time than everyone else. He just makes good decisions,” he said.

Maxwell is in awe of Kohli’s ODI record and the attitude with which Kohli takes the field in every game. “Look at his ODI record, to score as many hundreds as he does, chasing, consistently winning games for his team. If he is playing well, he feels that he can win the game by himself. That is a pretty scary aspect when one player has that,” he said.

Kohli’s passion is something that impresses Maxwell. “He is worried about winning every contest in the moment, not about what is coming up and that is why you see he is so passionate. He never seems to drop off. Every wicket he is celebrating hard, every wicket is like the last one every taken,” he smiled.

Maxwell feels that Kohli deserves credit for turning the team into an aggressive lot who look to win Test matches on foreign soil rather than just competing. “I think if you look at the way he has led the Indian team, he has bred them to be winners, he has bred them to be expecting to win. This is sometimes not always easy to do with a team that probably hasn’t had a lot of Test success away from home. But you what them play overseas now and they expect to win. His leadership has bred that confidence throughout the squad. They all walk out a couple of inches tall because of the way he has been playing. That is a very powerful thing to have as a captain. And that is something we have to be wary of when he comes over,” he signed off.

