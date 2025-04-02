Virat Kohli-Ishant Sharma hug leaves fans emotional as 'Delhi bros' catch up ahead of RCB vs GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli caught up with Ishant Sharma ahead of the mega clash against Gujarat Titans at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday. Kohli shares a special bond with the veteran Indian pacer, who shifted his IPL base to Gujarat this season. The two stalwarts of Indian cricket emerged onto the international stage almost at the same time as Ishant made his debut first, while a year later, Kohli also received a call-up. They also played domestic cricket together for Delhi right from the age group to senior level. Virat Kohli met Ishant Sharma ahead of the RCB vs GT clash in Bengaluru.(X Images)

The two childhood friends met each other before the clash on the field and shared a warm hug as the photos of the incident went viral on the internet.

During the last season, when the two Indian stars went toe-to-toe against each other in IPL, it was Ishant who won the battle against Kohli. They had a fun banter on the pitch when Kohli departed for 27 off 13 balls, and the DC pacer walked up to him and pushed him with his body. Kohli also smiled in reaction, as Ishant celebrated the wicket.

Virat Kohli fails to score big vs GT

However, on Wednesday, the two didn't come against each other as Kohli was dismissed in the second over by Arshad Khan for just 7. Meanwhile, Ishant also added a scalp to his tally by dismissing in-form RCB skipper Rajat Patidar for 12.

It was Shubman Gill, who won the toss and elected to bowl first as Gujarat Titans made one change by including Arshad Khan in place of Kagiso Rabada.

RCB captain Rajat Patdar informed at the time of toss that they are going with same playing XI which played the last game.

"Would've bowled first as well because it's a new surface. It's pretty hard and won't change much. The way boys are chipping in gives a lot of confidence as a captain. We love this crowd. The way they love us and the support we've always received is incredible. Same team," Rajat Patidar said.