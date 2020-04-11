e-paper
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma laud Delhi Police for work during lockdown

Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma laud Delhi Police for work during lockdown

“It is heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times,” said Kohli.

cricket Updated: Apr 11, 2020 08:37 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Hindustan TImes, New Delhi
File photo of Indian captain Virat Kohli.
File photo of Indian captain Virat Kohli.(PTI)
         

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Test fast bowler Ishant Sharma lauded the Delhi Police for the work they have been putting in during the lockdown in the national capital. In vidoes shared by the Delhi Police on Twitter, the pair also urged people to follow directives of the officials and stay home.

“It is heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times,” said Kohli. “I want to acknowledge the efforts of Delhi police who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty but also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis, which is their utmost requirement. So, well done and keep putting in the same effort.” 

“This is the time to stay at home, spend time with your loved ones and take care of yourself and your family. Delhi police jawans are performing their duties day and night,” said Ishant.

“Let’s come forward and help Delhi police by staying at our homes. And most importantly not to believe rumours. We will win this fight together. Jai Hind.”

India has been under a three-week lockdown that is scheduled to end on April 14 as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

