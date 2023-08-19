'Kohli isn't as consistent as Babar. And how long is Rohit Sharma...?: PAK's WC-winning pacer spices up Asia Cup tie

For the second consecutive year, world cricket has been guaranteed at least two blockbuster India-Pakistan encounters with 2023 having a possibility of a total of four. The first of those is slated to happen exactly a fortnight later, on September 2, at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka, in the Asia Cup. India and Pakistan have been grouped together along with qualifier and debutant Nepal. Ahead of the big match, followed by a face-off in the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad in October, a former Pakistan fast bowler made a spicy remark on why the Babar Azam-led side have a chance to beat India in both the matches.

Pakistan have claimed only one win against India in 13 World Cup meetings, with their sole victory happening in 2021 World T20 in the UAE. While the record stands 1-5 for the Men in Green in T20 World Cup matches, it is a humiliating 0-7 in the 50-over tournament.

However, Aaqib Javed, in conversation with 'Events & Happenings Sports', opined that the impending World Cup meeting at the Narendra Modi Stadium provides the best opportunity for Pakistan to beat India, explaining that most of the senior Indian players will be playing their final ODI games at the tournament.

"Many a times you head into World Cup thinking this might the last for a couple of players. This time I feel it is happening to India. When stars become larger than life, it becomes difficult for team management to make decisions. That is why of look and compare all the departments, Pakistan have a very good chance this time," he said.

When asked further about captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the ex-Pakistan World Cup-winning pacer said that while the skipper won't be around for long, the former India captain hasn't been as consistent as Babar with his brilliance witnessed only in patches.

"How long is Rohit Sharma going to play? About Kohli, if you compare him with Babar, then he has one outstanding season and then there is a decline. He is a brilliant player but in patches. He is not as consistent as Babar. That is why I'm saying this is Pakistan best chance to beat India again in a World Cup match," he said.

After their Asia Cup group-stage meeting, India and Pakistan will face each other on October 14 in Ahmedabad in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The two arch-rivals could also face each other in the knock out stages of the two tournaments as well with most cricket experts backing the them to make the World Cup semifinals, if not the final.

