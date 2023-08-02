'Virat just wanted me to...': Hardik Pandya reveals pep talk with Kohli after India crush West Indies in 3rd ODI

With Team India opting to rest veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the second time in the recently concluded One Day International (ODI) series, the onus was on stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya to deliver the goods for the Men In Blue. Hardik not only marshalled his troops in the series decider, but the star all-rounder also played a blinder of a knock in the 3rd ODI to help India thrash the West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya had a pep talk with Virat Kohli in the lead-up the 3rd ODI(AP)

Did you know? Pandya reached out to Kohli before India squared off against the West Indies in the series decider. The former Indian skipper had a pep talk with Pandya, who successfully replaced Rohit as India's captain in the 3rd ODI against the West Indies. Reflecting on India's impressive win over Shai Hope and Co. in the 3rd ODI, stand-in skipper Pandya revealed that he had a wonderful chat with Kohli in the lead-up to the series decider at Trinidad.

'Kohli has seen me throughout the years'

"I had a very wonderful chat with Virat a couple of days back, and the kind of input he gave me, he has seen me throughout the years. It's been almost seven or eight years of international cricket and he has seen me from day one. He just wanted me to spend some time at the crease and get used to the 50-over game. He had some great pointers. That kind of stayed in my mind," Pandya said.

Pandya masterminded India's massive win over the two-time world champions in the absence of seasoned campaigners Kohli and Rohit. The stand-in skipper played an entertaining knock of 70 off just 52 balls. The star all-rounder remained unbeaten to make sure Rohit-less India register a gigantic total of 351-5 in 50 overs. In reply, the West Indies were crushed by the Shardul Thakur-starrer bowling attack as the hosts folded for a paltry total of 151 in 35.3 overs.

"I was just waiting to get the opportunity and once I got the rhythm I could get going. When I get one ball out of the middle, things become very different. I have seen that throughout my career," Pandya added. All-rounder Pandya will lead India in the upcoming five-match series against the West Indies. Pandya's Team India will meet the hosts in the 1st T20I at the same venue on Thursday.

