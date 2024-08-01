Virat Kohli's lengthy chat with Gautam Gambhir invites spellbinding reactions from ICC, RCB before Sri Lanka ODIs

Started from the bottom, now they are here. From Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) to Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) giants feasted on the reunion of long-time India teammates Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli. While former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gambhir is busy ticking the right boxes in his first assignment as head coach, run-machine Kohli has just joined the Indian camp for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against hosts Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had a lengthy chat at the Indian camp ahead of the ODI series against hosts Sri Lanka in Colombo(PTI-IPL)

Before pocketing his first series win as head coach, Gambhir had sanctioned the surprise returns of batting icons Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. In the Gambhir era, stalwarts Kohli and Rohit will continue to headline the traditional formats in the lead-up to the forthcoming ICC events. In the build-up to the ODI series opener against a crestfallen Sri Lankan side, batting maestro Kohli enjoyed his first training camp under the watchful eyes of Gambhir.

Kohli's chat with Gambhir invites spellbinding reactions from IPL giants and ICC

Former India skipper Kohli also chatted with the newly appointed head coach, Gambhir, in Colombo. Kohli was even spotted laughing with Gambhir during India's training session. Kohli cracking up Gambhir in the training session soon became the talk of the town on social media. "Started from the bottom, now we here Gautam Gambhir | Virat Kohli," Delhi Capitals captioned their post after recalling Gambhir's unforgettable gesture for a young Kohli. Former IPL champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) also jumped on the bandwagon.

Remember Gambhir's TRP retort?

Following his appointment as the head coach, Gambhir revealed that he has interacted with Kohli numerous times. Addressing the media in his first-ever press conference as head coach, Gambhir said that his relationship might give critics good TRP, but the kind of bond he shares with Kohli is not public. “I share a very good relationship off the field and will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public, what kind of a relationship… I think it’s between two individuals,” Gambhir told reporters.

What's next for Kohli and Gambhir?

“I’ve had a lot of chats with him… we’ve shared messages. It’s not important what we discussed, how many chats have I had with him, after my announcement or before my announcement or during the game, after the games,” added Gambhir, who succeeded Rahul Dravid as India's head coach after the T20 World Cup. Under Gambhir's watch, Kohli-starrer India will meet Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI of the bilateral series on Friday.