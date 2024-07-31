Rohit Sharma deletes training post after internet finds fault in viral photo before Sri Lanka ODI series

Rohit Sharma's latest social media activity has garnered the attention of netizens on social media during India's tour of Sri Lanka. In the build-up to the One Day International (ODI) series between India and Sri Lanka, veteran Indian opener Rohit shared a photo of himself warming up for his next white-ball assignment as the captain of the Gautam Gambhir-coached side. Rohit Sharma deleted his training post ahead of the Sri Lanka ODIs(AP-X)

The same photo was also shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the eve of the third T20I encounter between India and Sri Lanka. Hours after the photo became the talk of the town, Rohit opted to delete the post from his official Instagram handle. Captain Rohit and former India skipper Virat Kohli were among the star players to train ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5 Live Updates: Lovlina one win away from historic second medal; Deepika goes through

Indian skipper Rohit has started preparations for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which will get underway from August 2. The India captain was seen practising his shots in the nets in the lead-up to the Sri Lanka series. Rohit has made his return to the Indian side after guiding Team India to ICC T20 World Cup glory in the Caribbean. After India's thrilling win over South Africa in the summit clash of the ICC event, Rohit joined Kohli in announcing his retirement from the shortest format of the game.

Did you know?

Rohit was confirmed as India's captain for the next edition of the ICC Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan. The Indian captain can achieve multiple records in the ODI series between the former 50-over world champions. The 37-year-old is 291 runs away from becoming the fourth Indian to complete 11,000 runs in ODIs. The senior batter is just 60 runs from overtaking former batter and ex-head coach Rahul Dravid to become the fourth-highest run-getter for India in ODIs. Rohit has amassed 10,709 runs in 262 matches at an average of 49.12. The senior batter has 31 centuries and 55 fifties to his name, with a best score of 264.