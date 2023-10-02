Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohammad Amir reminisces Virat Kohli's majestic knock vs Pakistan at WC: ‘Told Wahab Riaz, India match haara nahi hai’

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Oct 02, 2023 09:31 PM IST

The ex-Pakistan star recalled that Wahab Riaz gave him a high-five after Virat Kohli's match-winning knock sealed India's famous World Cup win.

Virat Kohli played an inning of a lifetime when arch-rivals India and Pakistan squared off at the grandest stage of them all - the ICC World Cup. With India having its back against the wall, former Indian skipper Kohli rescued Rohit Sharma and Co. from a precarious situation to carve out a stunning win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls to help India register a famous four-wicket win over Pakistan(AP)

In his chasing masterclass against Babar Azam's Pakistan, run-machine Kohli scored 11 off 20 balls. In the next 33 deliveries, Kohli hammered Pakistan by smashing 71 runs to seal a stunning win for the Men In Blue at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Thanks to Kohli's batting masterclass, Team India scored 48 runs in the final three overs to complete a miraculous run-chase of 160.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls to help India register a famous four-wicket win over Pakistan in the 16th game of the T20 World Cup. Recalling Kohli's majestic knock ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir revealed that he watched the high-voltage clash with his former Pakistan teammate - Wahab Riaz.

'I told Riaz India match haara nahi hai’

"Wahab Riaz was sitting beside me. When 48 runs were needed off 3 overs, I told Riaz 'India match haara nahi hai' (India haven't lost the game yet). I told him 'Till the time Virat is there, India haven't lost the match'. I guaranteed him that. No batter in the world could play that miraculous knock, only Virat could. Virat is the only player who could take the game from that particular situation and turn it around, and he did. Riaz gave me a high-five after that match. The word pressure is not there in Virat's cricketing dictionary," Amir told The Times of India.

‘Virat will be dangerman for every team in World Cup’

With an incredible average of 98.66, Kohli emerged as the leading run-getter at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The 34-year-old smashed 296 runs and notched up four half-centuries in the ICC event. Kohli-starrer India made it to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. “If you ask Virat, he will surely say that that knock vs Pakistan was the best innings of his life. Virat will be a dangerman for every team in the World Cup. He is in top and red-hot form. His confidence is at another level at the moment,” Amir added.

