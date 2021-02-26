Virat Kohli makes cameo in Gujrati during Hardik Pandya-Axar Patel interview: WATCH
All-rounders Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya came together for a fun conversation after India thumped England by 10 wickets in the pink-ball Test on Thursday in Ahmedabad. Axar starred with the ball as he claimed back-to-back five-wicket hauls and became the first bowler to scalp 11 wickets in a day-night Test.
Hardik applauded Axar’s brilliant show that outplayed England at Motera. He said, “As a friend, brother and a teammate I'm very proud of the way you have played and made a comeback.”
In reply, Axar stated that he was confident of making a comeback at the right time and was prepared to give his hundred percent.
“When I was out of the team for 3 years I used to think about where I need to work in my game to come back. Friends started asking questions about my absence from the team. They used to ask 'why are you not in the team even after doing well in the IPL?'. But I knew I would play at the right time and give my 100 per cent,” said Axar.
It was a huge moment to cherish for Axar as he exhibited excellent performance in front of his home crowd. He admitted that he was completely mesmerised when the spectators chanted his name. He called it a 'special feeling’.
“I felt great playing here because this is my second match at Motera. It was great to pick 2 five-wicket hauls in front of my home crowd. It was a special feeling to play in front of my home crowd and feels really nice when they cheer for you,” said Axar.
“My family members, friends and you guys kept motivating me all the time. I would give credit to my family and friends for supporting me through the tough times,” he added.
Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli made a cameo during the conversation and applauded Axar’s performance in Gujarati. "Ae baapu, thaatri bowling kamaal chhe (Hey man, you bowling is excellent!)," said Kohli.
While all three of them had a laugh together, Hardik said, “He is trying to learn a bit of Gujarati these days.”
