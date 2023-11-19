Virat Kohli makes mistake in 1st over, redeems in next by grabbing sensational Warner catch in World Cup final - Watch

Rohit Sharma-led Team India have enjoyed a supreme run at the ongoing men's ODI World Cup, however, they find themselves in a bit of a spot of bother in the final against Australia, which is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts, who were invited to bat first, could only pile a modest 240 on the board. (Follow: India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023 Final) Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of David Warner with teammates during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad(AP)

Mohammed Shami, who is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, then gave India a near perfect start, handing his side a first breakthrough in his first over. Shami removed David Warner for 7(3), who was caught by Virat Kohli at slips.

Kohli's catch came moments after he had dropped the batter in the previous over, which was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Warner then tried to poke a delivery outside off and got a thick outside edge but the ball bounced in between Kohli and Shubman Gill stationed at slip. The ball then rolled behind for a four, which was collected by TK Dilip, the Indian fielding coach, who tossed it back onto the field.

Mitchell Marsh then joined the proceedings and kept the scoreboard moving at a brisk pace before getting caught-behind against Bumrah for run-a-ball 15. Bumrah then injected another blow as he trapped Steve Smith LBW for 7(9), reducing Australia to 47/3 in 7 overs.

The form the Indian pacers have displayed and with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav available as spin options, the team won't be short of confidence despite defending a modest total.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma gave Team India an explosive start but Gill was removed for a single digit score. The Indian skipper added 47(31) balls before getting out to Glenn Maxwell.

Shortly after Shreyas Iyer was packed for 4(3), following which Virat Kohli and KL Rahul focused on strike rotation. Both the batters completed their half-centuries but at a slow pace.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, who had hardly got any batting time in the tournament so far, also couldn't do much as Australia kept inflicting breakthroughs at regular juncture.

