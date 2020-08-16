e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli mourns death of Chetan Chauhan, offers condolences

Virat Kohli mourns death of Chetan Chauhan, offers condolences

India captain Virat Kohli said he was shocked to hear the passing away of Chetan Chauhan.

cricket Updated: Aug 16, 2020 19:43 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File images of Virat Kohli and Chetan Chuhan
File images of Virat Kohli and Chetan Chuhan(Getty Images)
         

India captain Virat Kohli said he was shocked to hear the passing away of Chetan Chauhan. Chauhan, the former India opener and cricket administrator, after being put on ventilator, died on Sunday due to complications caused by Covid-19. Kohli, along with the likes of Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir expressed condolences.

Also Read | Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19

“Shocked to hear about the passing of Shri. Chetan Chauhan ji. May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Kohli tweeted.

Sehwag paid his respects to Chauhan. “My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan’s family and well-wishers on his passing. Om Shanti!” he tweeted.

Former India skipper Kumble also expressed his condolences to the family of Chauhan. ‘Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family,’ he said on Twitter.

Also Read | ‘May god give strength to his family’: Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir express grief as Chetan Chauhan passes away

Gambhir remembered the contribution of Chetan Chauhan to cricket and also in the political sphere as he was also a UP Cabinet Minister. ‘Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones!’ said Gambhir.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Minister in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls
Minister in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls
Dhoni: The first hero of ‘real India’
Dhoni: The first hero of ‘real India’
Heavy rain floods parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, rivers burst banks
Heavy rain floods parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, rivers burst banks
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In