Virat Kohli named in Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad for next two matches, but there's a catch

Virat Kohli has been named in Delhi's squad for the next two Ranji Trophy matches. However, his participation is subject to availability. The right-handed batter had an underwhelming tour of Australia, managing just 190 runs in 9 innings despite hitting a century in the series opener in Perth. Virat Kohli has been named in Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad for the next two matches. However, there's a catch regarding his participation. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) (AFP)

On all eight occasions, Kohli was dismissed similarly as he chased deliveries well outside the off stump. The 36-year-old has witnessed a dip in form in the last five years when it comes to Tests, registering just five centuries.

It is unknown whether Virat Kohli will play in Delhi's next Ranji Trophy fixture against Saurashtra, which will be played in Rajkot on January 23.

Virat Kohli last played the Ranji Trophy in 2012, and if he turns up for Delhi, it will be the first time in 13 years that he has played domestic cricket.

On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has also been named in Delhi's squad for the next two Ranji Trophy matches against Saurashtra and Railways.

If Rishabh Pant plays the match against Saurashtra, it will be his first Ranji Trophy match after seven years. Ayush Badoni will be leading Delhi in the upcoming Ranji Trophy fixtures.

BCCI issues strong guidelines

On Thursday evening, the BCCI issued a 10-point guideline for every centrally contracted player to "promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment."

The board has asked every player to be available to play domestic cricket. Noncompliance can result in players not being picked for international assignments.

It could also result in their central contracts not being renewed. The BCCI also clarified that exceptions will only be entertained if the player has received the go-ahead from head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have already made themselves available for the next round of Ranji Trophy. However, it is not known whether Rohit Sharma will be available for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23.