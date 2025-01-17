Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli named in Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad for next two matches, but there's a catch

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 17, 2025 02:37 PM IST

Virat Kohli has been named in Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad for the next two matches. However, there's a catch regarding his participation. 

Virat Kohli has been named in Delhi's squad for the next two Ranji Trophy matches. However, his participation is subject to availability. The right-handed batter had an underwhelming tour of Australia, managing just 190 runs in 9 innings despite hitting a century in the series opener in Perth.

Virat Kohli has been named in Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad for the next two matches. However, there's a catch regarding his participation. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) (AFP)
Virat Kohli has been named in Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad for the next two matches. However, there's a catch regarding his participation. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) (AFP)

On all eight occasions, Kohli was dismissed similarly as he chased deliveries well outside the off stump. The 36-year-old has witnessed a dip in form in the last five years when it comes to Tests, registering just five centuries.

It is unknown whether Virat Kohli will play in Delhi's next Ranji Trophy fixture against Saurashtra, which will be played in Rajkot on January 23.

Virat Kohli last played the Ranji Trophy in 2012, and if he turns up for Delhi, it will be the first time in 13 years that he has played domestic cricket.

On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has also been named in Delhi's squad for the next two Ranji Trophy matches against Saurashtra and Railways.

If Rishabh Pant plays the match against Saurashtra, it will be his first Ranji Trophy match after seven years. Ayush Badoni will be leading Delhi in the upcoming Ranji Trophy fixtures.

BCCI issues strong guidelines

On Thursday evening, the BCCI issued a 10-point guideline for every centrally contracted player to "promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment."

The board has asked every player to be available to play domestic cricket. Noncompliance can result in players not being picked for international assignments.

It could also result in their central contracts not being renewed. The BCCI also clarified that exceptions will only be entertained if the player has received the go-ahead from head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have already made themselves available for the next round of Ranji Trophy. However, it is not known whether Rohit Sharma will be available for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On