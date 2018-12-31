Virat Kohli named skipper of Cricket Australia’s ODI Team Of The Year

Virat Kohli has been phenomenal with the bat in 2018 and it came as no surprise as he was chosen as the skipper of Cricket Australia’s ODI Team Of The Year. The 30-year-old played 14 ODIs this year, scoring over 1,200 runs at an outstanding average of 133.55. He has also notched up six tons and three half-centuries.

Apart from Virat Kohli, the other Indians to make the list were opener Rohit Sharma, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Jasprit Bumrah who finished 2018 as the highest wicket-taker across all the three formats.

READ: ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada end year on top

Cricket Australia’s selected XI: Rohit Sharma (India), Jonny Bairstow (England), Joe Root (England), Virat Kohli (India, c), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), Jos Buttler (England, wk), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Kuldeep Yadav (India), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Virat Kohli also ended the year 2018 as a top-ranked player in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test ranking.

READ: ICC teams of the year: Harmanpreet Kaur named captain of T20I side

According to the recently updated rankings list, the 30-year-old dropped three points despite a first innings score of 82 in the third Test in Melbourne, but still enjoys a 34-point lead over Kane Williamson.

The right-hand batsman, who attained a career-high 937 points during the year, which is the highest ever by an India batsman, scored 1322 runs in all. He is now holding the top position for 135 days.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 20:43 IST