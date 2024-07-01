Virat Kohli's never-before-seen reaction to Suryakumar's T20WC-winning catch, left in tears after roaring celebration

Virat Kohli had tasted success early in his international career, being part of the triumphant 2011 ODI World Cup side and the 2013 Champions Trophy team, both under MS Dhoni. But during his reign as the leader across formats, India failed to get their hands on any of the ICC trophies, despite getting close on multiple occasions. The wait continued even as Kohli handed over the reins to Rohit Sharma in 2022, with the latter incurring a similar fate. But the wait eventually ended on Saturday, in Barbados when India lifted the T20 World Cup after beating South Africa in the final. Virat Kohli's reaction to Suryakumar Yadav's catch in T20 World Cup final

Kohli couldn't hold back his emotions after the match, as he was spotted teary-eyed after when sharing a hug with Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid and during his video with wife Anushka Sharma and the kids. However, the tears in his eyes were spotted well before the match had ended.

Heinrich Klaasen kept the game alive with his 23-ball fifty, which single-handedly changed the equation to 25 required of the last 25 balls, putting India under pressure in the final. For Kohli, who struck his maiden fifty in the tournament with a 59-ball 76 in the final, which helped India amass 176 for seven after seven straight failures, it almost felt like deja vu.

However, India's fortunes changed in the blink of an eye after Jasprit Bumrah bowled two economical overs for a wicket, before Hardik Pandya picked up three to restrict South Africa to seven runs short of the target. It was during Hardik's second wicket, in the final over of the match, where Suryakumar Yadav intervened at the long-off boundary to grab that sensational catch to dismiss David Miller, when Kohli was left in tears.

While the entire Kensington Oval and those millions glues to their devices, erupted to the mind-boggling catch, Kohli, stationed at the other end of the ground, roared in celebration, followed by a fist pump while looking at the crowd, before he was left emotional.

Kohli, who later won the Player of the Match award for his knock, said, "This is exactly what we wanted to achieve. This is an amazing game. I was telling Rohit today when we went out to bat I was like.. one day you feel like you can't get a run and then you come out and things happen. God is great. I bow my head in gratitude."