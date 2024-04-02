Virat Kohli never forgets goosebumps at Vande Mataram song after fulfilling billion dreams with ODI World Cup win

Batting maestro Virat Kohli walked down memory lane and recalled the glorious moments of lifting the ODI World Cup trophy alongside other Team India members in 2011. Kohli, who was a rising star in 2011, played a crucial role in India's historic triumph as he scored a century in the team's opening clash. He also scored crucial 35 runs in the final against Sri Lanka to rebuild the innings alongside Gautam Gambhir after India lost star openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag early in the 275-run chase at Wankhede Stadium. Virat Kohli (L) was part of the Indian cricket team which clinched the World Cup title in 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.(AFP/Getty Images)

In the end, then-skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished it off in style for India with a maximum to end the 28-year wait to lift the World Cup trophy.

The 35-year-old recalled the memories from the eventful night and expressed that the goosebumps everyone felt will always remain a core memory for him.

"The fact that we played in Wankhede and we ended up winning is always gonna be special thing winning in front of your home fans is an experience I will never ever forget and that night, the songs that were been played, like Vande Mataram. Goosebumps that we all felt is always gonna be a core memory for me," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), batting great Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Thirteen years ago, my childhood dream turned into reality. Forever grateful for the memories, the team, and the incredible support of over a billion people.”

The legendary batter played his sixth WC and was the highest-run-getter for India, scoring 482 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.55, with two centuries and two fifties.

In the thrilling finale, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and reached 274/6, owing to an unbeaten century by Mahela Jayawardene (113), knocks by skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Tillakaratne Dilshan (48) and Thisara Perera (22*). Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan (2/60) and Yuvraj Singh (2/49) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

Chasing the target, India struggled initially after the dismissal of openers Sehwag and Tendulkar early. However, knocks from Gambhir (97) and Kohli (35) pulled the chase back on track. Meanwhile, Dhoni (91*) and Yuvraj (21*) stayed till the end and made sure India got their hands on the coveted trophy.