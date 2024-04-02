 Ben Stokes says no to T20 World Cup: After opting out of IPL 2024, England star makes himself unavailable for ICC event | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Ben Stokes says no to T20 World Cup: After opting out of IPL 2024, England star makes himself unavailable for ICC event

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 02, 2024 03:39 PM IST

Ben Stokes has handed selectors a major headache by ruling himself out of England's T20 squad for the ICC World Cup.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for the forthcoming edition of the ICC World T20 on Tuesday. Stokes architected England's World Cup title triumph in Australia. The England star played a stellar knock of 52 against Babar Azam's Pakistan in the 2022 final of the ICC event. With England set to defend its T20 World Cup crown in the United States and the Caribean later this year, Stokes has handed selectors a major headache by ruling himself out of the T20 squad for the ICC event.

Ben Stokes plays a shot during the third One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and New Zealand at The Oval(AFP)
Ben Stokes plays a shot during the third One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and New Zealand at The Oval(AFP)

Returning from One Day International (ODI) retirement to spearhead England's squad at the World Cup in India, Stokes had to delay his knee surgery last year. However, Stokes-starrer England failed to clear the group stage in its title-defending campaign at the 2023 World Cup. Following England's exit from the ICC event, Stokes had an operation in November.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had skipped the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024 to manage his workload and fitness. Stokes was CSK's most expensive auction buy before the start of the 2023 season. The former Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder was roped in by CSK for INR 16.25 crore at the IP auction.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Cricket News
