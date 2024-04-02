 Sunil Gavaskar dissects 'vulnerable' Rohit's golden duck dismissal, says Mumbai Indians missing ‘gamechanger’ | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Sunil Gavaskar dissects 'vulnerable' Rohit's golden duck dismissal, says Mumbai Indians missing ‘gamechanger’

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 02, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Sunil Gavaskar dissected Rohit Sharma's golden duck dismissal against RR. Gavaskar also said that MI are missing their 'gamechanger'.

It wasn't a happy homecoming for Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians (MI) were outplayed by Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first home game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024 on Monday. Completing a hat-trick of defeats in the ongoing season, Hardik Pandya and Co. are the only side without a win in the league phase. Returning to the iconic Wankhede Stadium as a pure batter, former MI skipper Rohit Sharma was handed a golden duck by his ex-Mumbai teammate Trent Boult in the first over of the innings.

Gavaskar dissected Rohit's wicket during the IPL 2024 match between MI and RR(ANI)

Dissecting Rohit's cheap dismissal, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar marvelled at Boult's fast-bowling masterclass against the record-time winners. Gavaskar discussed Rohit's vulnerability as a batter on-air before shifting his focus to the dismissal of Naman Dhir. Rajasthan Royals speedster silenced a packed Wankhede by dismissing Rohit and Nama for golden ducks in his first over. Boult and spin wizard Yuzvendra Chahal sparked a batting collapse of the Mumbai Paltan to set up RR's comfortable win.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Manjrekar tells Wankhede to ‘behave’ after Hardik Pandya receives hostile reception in MI's home game vs RR

‘Rohit Sharma has been vulnerable to…’

“Have a look at his release. This is Rohit's wicket; it's a scrambled seam. Rohit has been vulnerable to the ball that comes in to him so he is probably anticipating that when the ball holds its line, he just follows it and then this is the next one. Naman Dhir had no clue, absolute no clue, playing down the wrong line and the odd lbw,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports during the live telecast.

Rohit equals Karthik's unwanted record

India's all-format skipper Rohit matched an unwanted record during the IPL 2024 match between MI and RR in Mumbai. The 36-year-old failed to open his account for the 17th time in the cash-rich league. Rohit has equalled Dinesh Karthik's dubious record of most ducks in the IPL. After former MI skipper Rohit achieved the astonishing feat, Tilak Varma (32) and skipper Hardik (34) lifted the hosts to a below-par total of 125-9 in 20 overs. 

MI missing Suryakumar: Gavaskar 

Reflecting on MI's top-order performance, Gavaskar pointed out that Mumbai are missing the services of veteran batter Suryakumar Yadav. "Mumbai Indians are definitely missing Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar bats at No.3, and he can counterattack so well but he is not available at the moment. MI will be hoping and praying that he is available very quickly because he can make a difference, he is a game-changer, Suryakumar," Gavaskar added. 

