Virat Kohli no longer the fittest India cricketer? Shubman Gill smashes yo-yo test with highest score

As India gears up for the upcoming Asia Cup, their preparations are in full swing with a closed-door training camp in Alur. The squad members are actively participating in routine fitness evaluations, a crucial aspect of their readiness for the continental tournament scheduled to commence on August 30. Among the various assessments, the yo-yo test stands out, with young opener Shubman Gill leading the side by achieving an impressive score of 18.7.

Virat Kohli (L) with Shubman Gill during an ODI series earlier this year(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, all cricketers who have undertaken the yo-yo test have met the required threshold of 16.5, demonstrating their dedication to maintaining optimal fitness levels. Even Indian captain Virat Kohli showcased his commitment, posting a commendable score of 17.2 on his Instagram story. The fitness evaluations have been comprehensive, except for a handful of players—Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (a reserve member for the Asia Cup), and KL Rahul—who are yet to undergo the crucial Yo-Yo test.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The yo-yo test being an aerobic endurance fitness test, the results could vary from when you last played and how much of workload you have gone through in the past week. Gill as of now has the highest score of 18.7. Most of the players have scored between 16.5 and 18," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

On Friday, it was reported by Indian Express that Virat Kohli's Instagram story revealing his yo-yo fitness test score has drawn the ire of the higher-ups at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Following the viral nature of Kohli's post, the Indian team management swiftly introduced stringent directives for all Indian cricketers, with them being instructed not to publicly disclose their Yo-Yo test scores.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the report, the directive was communicated verbally to all the cricketers who are currently participating in a rigorous fitness and preparatory camp at Alur in Bengaluru.

Asia Cup key for WC preparations

The upcoming Asia Cup holds significant importance for India's World Cup preparations, as they kick off their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2. There is a possibility of these two teams crossing paths up to three times during the tournament. Following the Asia Cup, India will take on Australia in three ODIs right before the marquee global tournament, where the side will begin its campaign against the same side on October 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON