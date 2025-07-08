Virat Kohli not the only cricketing royalty at Wimbledon: Pant, Root dazzle; Lara joins hours after record stays intact

A star-studded sporting crossover lit up Wimbledon 2025 on Monday, as the world of tennis met cricket royalty in a glittering show of presence. The iconic Centre Court not only witnessed Novak Djokovic battle Alex De Minaur in a four-set thriller but also welcomed a host of cricketing legends and current greats from around the globe. Rishabh Pant (L) and Brian Lara attend the Wimbledon 2025(X/AP)

Among the most talked-about attendees was Virat Kohli, the former India captain who recently bid farewell to Test cricket. He was spotted in the Royal Box with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, as Djokovic won 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Kohli later took to social media, calling the match “business as usual for the gladiator.”

Joining the couple was Rishabh Pant, India's vice-captain and wicketkeeper, who is currently playing a crucial role in the ongoing Test series against England. Fresh off his explosive 65 in the second Test at Edgbaston, Pant cut a dashing figure in a striped suit and tie as he enjoyed a rare day off from cricketing duties.

Adding to the crossover charm were Joe Root and James Anderson, England's batting mainstay and now-retired pace icon respectively. Root, who has been under scrutiny after his struggles against India's pace attack led by Akash Deep, seemed at ease in the company of Anderson. The two shared a laugh in the stands amid England’s preparation for the third Test at Lord’s.

West Indian cricket Brian Lara was also present, on the same day as his name resurfaced in global headlines due to South African batter Wiaan Mulder. Mulder, leading the Proteas in the absence of Temba Bavuma, declared South Africa’s innings with his own score at 367*, bypassing a golden chance to break Lara’s record of 400*, citing “respect” for the Windies icon as the reason.

India return at Lord's

Rishabh Pant and Joe Root, who are key figures in their respective squads, will return to the cricket field on Thursday when India take on England in the third Test at the iconic Lord's cricket ground.

The last time two sides faced off at the venue, India pulled off an incredible 151-run victory over the hosts.