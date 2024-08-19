Kohli's old take on Rohit Sharma 'forgetting things' gets new twist with 'shrewd tactician' remark from ex-IND coach

India captain Rohit Sharma tends to forget things, and it's a secret to none. Fans have witnessed the same on or off the field on multiple occasions. In fact, it was former captain Virat Kohli who had first highlighted this habit of Rohit's years back, the video of which had gone viral, and tends to often resurface on social media from time to time. However, Kohli's old viral comment received a fresh twist on Monday from former India batting coach Vikram Rathour. India's Virat Kohli along with captain Rohit Sharma during a match against Afghanistan(BCCI-X)

“The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets, I have never seen anyone else being this forgetful; iPad, wallet, phone, he forgets not just small things but essentials for daily use. He has even forgotten his passport two or three times, which was very hard to retrieve," Kohli had said a few years back in one of the episodes of Breakfast with Champions on YouTube.

More recently it was on display last month when he looked confused over how many bags he had when he reached the Mumbai airport after returning from vacation. Previously, there was an instance, where he had forgotten what he had decided at the time of toss during the ODI World Cup match against New Zealand last year, and later, in another game, he forgot he had the coin toss with him in his pocket.

Speaking on the podcast 'Find a Way with Taruwar Kohli,' Rathour did open up about Rohit's reputation for being forgetful but added that the India skipper never forgets the game plan the team decided upon for a match.

“He might forget whether he has decided to bat or bowl at the toss, or his phone and iPad in the team bus but he never forgets his gameplan. He is very good at it and is a very shrewd tactician,” he said.

The former India coach then talked about how Rohit tends to involve himself in all the team meetings to decide thje different strategies, both for batters and bowlers.

"He is a player’s captain. He is invested with the players heavily. I have never seen a captain, who is so invested in team meetings and strategies. He spends a lot of time on the team’s strategy. He is part of the bowlers’ meeting, batters meeting. He wants to sit with the bowlers and batters to try and understand what they are thinking. He invests a lot of time with the players," Rathour added.

Vikram Rathour justifies 'shrewd tactician' remark

Rathour, in a bid to justify his "shrewd tactician" remark on Rohit, recalled his decision to introduce Jasprit Bumrah in the death overs in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa on June 29. It turned out to be a match-winning move as Bumrah bowled two economical overs, while picking a wicket, en route to India's title win.

“He is tactically very good as a captain. In the T20 World Cup final, he finished Bumrah’s over early. A lot of people must have questioned that decision but that decision put us in the situation, where 16 was needed in the last over. His tactical decisions on the field are spot on. Sitting outside It surprises you as a coach as well. We from outside sometimes think what he is doing but then you realise what he has done after a while," Rahtour concluded.