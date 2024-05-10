'Virat Kohli on 92 gets out trying to hit a six. Stop the debate now': Mohammad Kaif's fiery 'strike rate' reaction

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif went head-on with the critics questioning Virat Kohli’s strike rate after the latter played an outstanding innings of 92 runs off just 47 deliveries against the Punjab Kings on Thursday. Kohli’s remarkable knock helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru post a mammoth 241 runs on the board. PBKS, in their chase, could only score 181 runs as RCB took the game with 60 runs to spare to register their fourth-straight win in the league. Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(AFP)

The team redeemed itself in the league and now stands an outside chance to qualify for the playoffs should a few scenarios turn in their favour.

While RCB’s run might have been sluggish this season, Virat Kohli stood out on almost every occasion. The Indian batter has kept the Orange Cap firm on his head for most of the season and now has 632 runs from 12 matches with five half-centuries and a hundred. However, before his carnage against the Punjab Kings, the RCB opener was often called out for his strike rate.

Although the Indian batter had already shut the critics with some emphatic performances this season, Mohammad Kaif believed that his stellar performance against Punjab might as well end the debate. The latter took to X as he backed Kohli by calling him a “team man.”

“Virat Kohli 92 for 47 ball gets out trying to hit a six in the 18th over. Strike rate and intent debate around the team man should stop now,” Kaif tweeted.

While Kohli’s inning was spell-binding, it was also on the verge of being cut off right in the beginning. Ashutosh Sharma dropped the RCB batter at point off Kaverappa in the first over. In the very same over, Kohli was also dropped by Rilee Rossouw at extra cover. Although both the catches were difficult, the RCB opener made sure that he didn’t lend another chance to the PBKS bowlers.

Where RCB stand in points table

Kohli then joined hands with Rajat Patidar (55 off 23) as he took his team past 200 runs before being finally dismissed in the 18th over. With finishing touches from Cameron Green (46 off 27 deliveries), the team managed to post a gigantic 241-run total on the board. RCB, who have now climbed to no.7 with 10 points, will now look to win their next two matches against the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings to reach 14 points to manifest their chances in the playoffs race.