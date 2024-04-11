Virat Kohli on verge of achieving historic milestone in MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match, set to join Rohit Sharma in elite list

IPL 2024 is in full flow, with action-packed cricket being served to fans. On Thursday, Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the latest fixture of the season, at the Wankhede Stadium. A win will be crucial for both teams, who are at the bottom-half of the points table. Virat Kohli is closing in on Rohit Sharma in an elite list.

MI are currently eighth with two points in four matches (one win and three defeats). Meanwhile, RCB are ninth with two points in five games (one win and four defeats).

Faf du Plessis-led RCB are currently in a three-match losing streak. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya led MI to their first win in their previous fixture. Despite RCB's poor form, Virat Kohli has been a constant force for RCB and has been their solitary performer at times during this season.

The former RCB skipper leads the Orange Cap race with 316 runs in five matches, packed with a ton and two fifties. His high score this season is 84*. His strike rate of 146.29 has been a point of criticism for fans and experts.

Going into his side's sixth fixture of the season, Kohli will be aiming to script history as he is only four sixes away from becoming the fourth batter in IPL history to reach 250 sixes.

Chris Gayle leads the pack with 357 sixes in 142 matches, followed by MI's Rohit Sharma (264 in 247 games). Meanwhile, AB de Villiers is third with 251 sixes in 184 fixtures and Kohli is fourth in the list with 246 currently, in 242 games. Meanwhile, CSK's MS Dhoni is fifth with 242 sixes in 255 matches.

In his side's previous game, he got a ton against Rajasthan Royals, taking RCB to 183/3 in 20 overs. Kohli smacked an unbeaten knock of 113 runs off 72 balls, packed with 12 fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets for RCB.

Despite's Kohli's ton, RCB bowlers failed to defend a target of 184 runs as RR reached 189/4 in 19.1 overs, courtesy of a match-winning unbeaten ton from Jos Buttler (100* off 58 balls). Meanwhile, RR captain Sanju Samson (69) got a half-century. For RCB's bowling department, Reece Topley got two wickets.