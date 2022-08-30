Virat Kohli performs intense workout in gym to gear up for Hong Kong game in Asia Cup 2022

Ex-India captain Virat Kohli had a decent outing on Sunday in the thrilling face-off between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022. The prolific batter completed a record hundred appearances in T20Is as India beat Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting run chase. Battling bad form for quite sometime now, Virat performed decently with the bat and scored a 34-ball 35 runs, the joint highest runs for India in the match. He showed glimpses of his old self as he slammed three fours and one massive six in his knock.

India will play their next match in the tournament against Hong Kong on Wednesday and in a bid to gear up strong for the crucial tie, the India star hit the gym. In a post on Twitter, Virat posted two photos from his gym training session where he can be seen lifting weights and doing stretches.

Under criticism for his poor form and no international century for more than two years now, Virat is under immense pressure to perform in this Asia Cup. Third highest run scorer in T20Is with 3343 runs, Virat is only 154 runs behind second placed Martin Guptill of New Zealand. If all goes well in the upcoming matches, he might surpass Guptill's record in the ongoing Asia Cup.

After the match against Pakistan got over on Sunday, Virat had handed over his signed jersey, in a heartwarming gesture to Pakistan's Haris Rauf. Tweeting a video of the moment, BCCI had captioned it, "The match may be over but moments like these shine bright. A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game."

