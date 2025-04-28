Menu Explore
Virat Kohli, Preity Zinta showed pictures of their kids to each other; PBKS owner says 'When I met Virat 18 years ago…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 28, 2025 05:01 PM IST

Preity Zinta, was asked about the chat he had with Virat Kohli, and she revealed that they were showing each other the photos of their children.

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta shed light on the conversation she had with Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli after the IPL match between the two teams in Chandigarh. Kohli was named Player of the Match in the high-octane clash for his 73-run unbeaten knock. After the match, Zinta looked for Kohli and congratulated him for his performance and RCB's win as the two also got involved in a lively chat on the field. A video went viral where Kohli was seen scrolling his mobile phone and showing something to the PBKS co-owner, who looked delighted.

Virat Kohli and Preity Zinta chatted after RCB's win over PBKS in Chandigarh.(X Images)
Virat Kohli and Preity Zinta chatted after RCB's win over PBKS in Chandigarh.(X Images)

Zinta, on Monday, was asked about the chat he had with Kohli, and she revealed during a Q&A session on X that they were showing each other the photos of their children.

"We were showing each other pictures of our children & talking about them!" Zinta wrote on X.

Zinta, who has been associated with PBKS since the inception of the league, talked about Kohli's journey from a spirited teenager to a doting father.

"Time does fly… When I first met Virat 18 years ago, he was a spirited teenager buzzing with talent & fire - today he still has that fire & is an icon & a very sweet & doting father," he added.

Virat Kohli leads Orange Cap race

Meanwhile, Kohli has been enjoying another great season with the bat as he is currently holding the Orange Cap with 443 runs in 10 matches and has already scored six half-centuries, out of which four came while chasing.

He played another fine knock and provided stability in RCB's chase on Sunday, and scored 51 runs. He stitched a 119-run stand for the fourth wicket with Krunal Pandya, who scored an unbeaten 73 from 47 balls, as RCB emerged victorious by six wickets and nine balls remaining.

Kohli said it had given his team the perfect platform to seal their seventh victory of the campaign.

"People, I think, are forgetting the importance of stitching partnerships or going deep into the innings in T20 cricket," the former India captain said after helping his side chase down 163 on a two-paced surface.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with MI vs LSG Live and DC vs RCB Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
