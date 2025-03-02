Virat Kohli pulls Shreyas Iyer's leg, mocks his fielding blunder with mimicry during IND vs NZ Champions Trophy clash

Virat Kohli was in a lively mood on the field during his 300th ODI match when India took on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The former captain failed to score big in his landmark ODI but it didn't affect his mood as he enjoyed himself while fielding as India defended the 250-run target to remain unbeaten in the group stage. Virat Kohli mimics Shreyas Iyer fielding blunder.(REUTERS)

The 36-year-old shared a light moment with Shreyas Iyer in the fielding during the chase. Iyer, who scored a gritty half-century with the bat, had a forgettable moment at the field. He was standing inside the 30-yard circle when he failed to collect the ball and spun around in confusion while trying to locate the ball. He struggled to collect it while in the following over, Kohli had a word with him, and he started mimicking his spin and midfield to tease him near the boundary line.

A video of the incident went viral on social media as the fans enjoyed the witty side of Kohli.

Earlier, with the bat, Shreyas Iyer stabilised India's sinking ship by raising a 98-run stand with Axar Patel and struck 79 from 98 deliveries, a perfect blend of aggression and caution. The Men in Blue lost the top order cheaply with just 30 on the scoreboard in 6.3 overs as Rohit Sharma (15) and Shubman Gill (2) failed to get going, while Kohli, in his 300th ODI, also departed for just 11. Pandya hit a run-a-ball 45 as he smashed four fours and two sixes to boost the total on a sluggish pitch.

Varun Chakravarthy's fifer guided IND to comfortable win

Matt Henry claimed a five-wicket haul in his eight overs as the fielders also did an extraordinary job to restrict India under 250.

Chasing 250 was not a tall order for New Zealand’s capable batting unit, but they struggled against India’s spin quartet led by Varun Chakravarthy (5/42) to be all out for 205 in 45.3 overs. Kane Williamson's gritty 81 went in vain. India will now face Australia in the semi-final 1 on Tuesday in Dubai, while New Zealand will lock horns with South Africa a day later in Lahore.