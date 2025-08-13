Virat Kohli quells retirement rumours with silent gesture, hints at Australia ODI tour return

Former India captain Virat Kohli silently quelled retirement rumours that have gripped Indian cricket since the conclusion of the England tour. Earlier reports had hinted that the international careers of Kohli and Rohit Sharma were nearing their end, suggesting that the duo might not extend their ODI journey until the 2027 World Cup. However, Kohli put the chatter to rest without uttering a single word. Virat Kohli dropped a hint on his ODI return(AFP)

A few days ago, Kohli shared a picture on his Instagram story with Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Naeem Amin, following an indoor net session. He captioned the post: "Thanks for helping out with the hit, brother. Always lovely to see you." The picture suggested that Kohli had returned to practice after a short break following the rigorous IPL season, signalling that he was still active and focused on preparation.

Despite this, a report in Dainik Jagran speculated that Kohli’s international career could come to an end on the upcoming tour of Australia. The report noted that if both Kohli and Rohit wished to prolong their ODI careers, they would need to participate in domestic cricket to remain relevant and maintain their place in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

In the days that followed, a fan shared the Instagram picture with the caption: "Virat Kohli prepping for the Aussie ODIs." Kohli’s official Instagram account liked the post, further fueling speculation about his ongoing preparation for international matches. The India legend will hence return to action later this year in October for the three-match series Down Under.

Following the media frenzy, the BCCI stepped in to clarify the situation. The board stated that it was not concerned about Kohli and Rohit's future at the moment, as the immediate focus was entirely on the upcoming Asia Cup and preparations for the T20 World Cup next year.

"Obviously, if they (Rohit and Kohli) have plans regarding their future, they would inform the BCCI brass, just as they did before the England Test tour. From the Indian team’s perspective, the next major assignment is the T20 World Cup in February, and the immediate focus is on fielding the best possible team for the Asia Cup while ensuring all players are fit and available," a source privy to the developments told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The report also emphasised that the BCCI would not make any hasty decisions given the significant public interest surrounding the two stars. Additionally, media rumours suggesting that the board had offered Kohli and Rohit a farewell game in Sydney on October 25 were dismissed. A BCCI source confirmed that no such discussions had taken place so far, underscoring that the duo’s future remained entirely in their hands, with the board concentrating on upcoming tournaments.