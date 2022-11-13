Virat Kohli reacts after England defeat Pakisan by five wickets to lift T20 World Cup title

England defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final of T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Courtesy a brilliant economical spell of 3/12 by player of the match Sam Curran, England restrained Pakistan to 137/8 in 20 overs. In reply, a sensible half century by Ben Stokes propelled England to surpass the target of 138 runs for the loss of five wickets in 19 overs. With the win, England lifted their second T20 World Cup title since winning it for the first time in 2010.

The superb victory by the newly crowned world champions impressed India cricketer Virat Kohli who took to Instagram to congratulate Jos Buttler and Co.

"Congratulations England. Well deserved," posted Kohli on Instagram.

Screengrab of Virat Kohli's post on Instagram(twitter)

Earlier, England had routed India by 10 wickets in the semi-final on Thursday, to storm into the final. Kohli anchored India's innings and hit a half century in that match but a sensational opening partnership by England batters Alex Hales and Buttler had sent India packing from the tournament. A disappointed Kohli had then shared an emotional post on Twitter, summing up his dejection after Team India's ouster.

"We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on," Kohli had posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Sam Curran was adjudged player of the tournament. He picked 13 wickets in the tournament at a fantastic economy of 6.52 in six matches. In the final, other England bowlers Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan picked two wickets each to help their team lift the World Cup crown.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf was the best bowler as he picked two wickets for 23 runs. Among batters, Shan Masood scored the highest runs for Pakistan before being dismissed for 38 runs in 28 balls.

