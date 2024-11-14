Virat Kohli receives mixed signals from Ravi Shastri; ex-India coach shares bittersweet message ahead of Australia Tests

He may be out of touch, but if you're doubting Virat Kohli, then you better watch out. Ravi Shastri can't put it out in a more straightward way. The former India coach, one of Kohli's closest confidantes, has reminded the doubters of a little trivia - Virat is back where he loves batting - but at the same time, Shastri also issued a word of caution for his former coach with eight days to go for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Few know Virat Kohli's game better than Ravi Shastri(Getty)

A lot has been spoken about Kohli and his lack of runs in the lead-up to the Test series. His poor returns against New Zealand at home, which saw his struggles mount against spinners, have almost dominated Kohli's narrative. However, Shastri was quick to remind the public just what a beast Kohli has been in Australia. With over 1300 runs from 13 Tests Down Under, including a memorable series in 2014/15 where he amassed 692 runs with four centuries, Kohli would want to rekindle the love affair that established him as a legend in Australia in the first place.

"Well, the King is back in his territory. That's all I will tell them,” Shastri said on the ICC Review show while pulling no punches in delivering a blunt message to Kohli's critics. "When you've earned that title after your exploits in Australia, it will be on your (opponent's) mind when you go out to bat."

However, Shastri's take was a double-edged sword as he cautioned Kohli about his approach while facing Australia. Kohli has not batted in Australia since December of 2020, when he was at a different stage in his career. In the only Test he played in that series, Kohli looked like a million bucks, scoring an attractive 74 before becoming a victim of a cruel run-out. In the previous series, Kohli scored a scintillating century at Perth, the venue for the first Test starting November 22.

Ravi Shastri on what Virat Kohli needs to do

But that was a different version of Kohli altogether. He was the captain, and his aggression and shenanigans peaked at a new level. The current Kohli is slightly more subdued, which is what Shastri pointed out. He feels that if Kohli can survive the first half-hour and hour of his innings without really 'going at it,' he would be difficult to stop.

Experts and former Aussie cricketers feel the same way. Former World-Cup winning captains Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting have already elaborated on how conditions in Australia will suit Kohli. Pitches in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney promise to be anything but a rank turner, and with the ball coming on to the bat, nicely, Kohli would love batting.

"Your juices are flowing, you're charged up. It's again a case with Virat. You want to see calmness because at times you are overeager to get out there and throw the first punch," Shastri said. "But I think that calmness in the first half an hour where he gets out to bat or in the first three innings of the series will be extremely important. If he can be calm and play the game at his own pace rather than being in a hurry, I think he'll be fine."