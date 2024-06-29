Virat Kohli reminded of similarities with Dhoni in 2011 WC amid form slump: ‘Great chance to be hero’ in IND vs SA final

Virat Kohli was touted to emerge as the leading run-getter in the 2024 T20 World Cup and take the tournament by storm. And it was only a safe bet given his heroics in IPL 2024, where he amassed 741 runs in 15 innings to reclaim the Orange Cap. In a bid to maximise the most out of Kohli, India even elevated the former captain to the opening role, just like in the IPL season. However, the 35-year-old only managed 75 runs in seven innings, comprising two dismissals for a duck and zero fifty-plus scores. Yet, experts and veteran cricketers have their hopes up for a big knock from Kohli on Saturday in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados. Virat Kohli has scored only 75 runs in T20 World Cup 2024

Taking to his official X handle, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif reminded Kohli of MS Dhoni and his iconic knock in the 2011 ODI World Cup final, which helped the Men in Blue secure their second world title in the format and first since 1983.

Kaif reminded that, like Kohli, Dhoni too had struggled to find his form through the course of the World Cup tournament, until the final, where he smashed an unbeaten 91, which included that unforgettable six over long-on against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium to help India win. The veteran cricketer hence backed Kohli to recreate the Dhoni-like innings in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa on Saturday.

"Virat Kohli needs to remember that even Dhoni didn't have a great World Cup in 2011 but he found form in the final. Small suggestion: He is too good a player to slog, he can play ball on merit and dominate any bowling attack," Kaif said.

“Mahendra Singh Dhoni was out of form in 2011 ODI World Cup. He played an unbeaten 91-run knock in the final. His six over long on off Kulasekara is etched in everybody's mind. That's why I think Virat Kohli has a great chance to become a hero. He must forget that he is in poor form. He had hit a century when India last played South Africa in the ODI World Cup at Eden Gardens. He was brilliant that day and played very well but he wasn't slogging that day but was playing the ball on merit with proper cricket shots.”

No player has scored more runs in the history of T20 World Cups than Kohli (1216), with India captain Rohit Sharma standing just five runs behind. However, the India opener has had his worst-ever World Cup show in six appearances in the tournament history.

India on Saturday will be aiming to claim their second T20 World Cup trophy, a first world title in 13 years and a maiden ICC trophy in 11 years. South Africa, on the other hand, will be hoping to lift their first-ever men's World Cup title.