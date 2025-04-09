Virat Kohli removes all advertisements from his Instagram timeline... but there's a catch, fans say 'feed looks so good'

Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday (April 9 2025) removed all promotional posts, paid partnerships and advertisements from his Instagram grid and placed them under the reels section. The 'posts' section of Kohli's official Instagram handle now has visuals of his gym session, training snapshots, moments spent with family and friends and posts related to his own venture. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli(AFP)

There was no official word either from Kohli or his team behind the decision to segregate and advertisements on his Instagram handle, which is the most followed account among all sportspersons in India but it is most likely to give more eyeballs to his own ventures as the 'posts' feed acts as the homepage of an Instagram account.

Fans thronged the comments section of Kohli's latest Instagram post, highlighting the change in the legendary cricketer's account.

"Ads moved to reels section , the feed look soo good, wrote a fan replying to Kohli's post about a new branch of his One18 restaurant in Gurugram.

"King Kohli removed all the advertisements in his account?" wrote another fan.

Virat Kohli removed all ads from Insta posts

Kohli, who has scored 164 runs in 4 matches in IPL 2025 at an impressive strike rate of 143.86, is looking to end RCB's long wait for an IPL trophy. Under new skipper Rajat Patidar, RCB have gotten off to a great start, winning three out of their first four matches in the 18th season.

Speaking exclusively on ‘18 Calling 18’ on JioHotstar, Virat Kohli spoke about his debut season of IPL. He recalled the awe and pressure of sharing the dressing room with some of India’s greatest cricketers: “The first time I played in IPL, I was in complete awe. I hadn’t really met anyone before—except maybe Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh from our North Zone days—so walking into a dressing room with legends like Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid felt like fantasy land. But with that excitement came pressure. I knew my game wasn’t quite at that level yet, and I had to prove myself. That pressure eventually caught up with me in the first season. Still, the experience was unforgettable.”