Virat Kohli reveals 'simple stuff' that makes Bhuvneshwar Kumar unstoppable in IPL 2026: 'That's crazy'

RCB superstar Virat Kohli has lavished praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his outstanding performances this season, where the veteran pacer has climbed to the top of the Purple Cap standings. The experienced seamer has rolled back the years with his consistent displays, looking every bit like the bowler who once dominated world cricket with the new ball. Bhuvneshwar has troubled batters throughout the campaign by hitting the right areas and extracting movement both ways, especially in the powerplay where his control and swing have been at their best. His clever use of length deliveries has kept opposition batters guessing, making it difficult to settle early in the innings. Virat Kohli lauds Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s relentless accuracy. (ANI Pic Service)

Beyond the powerplay, he has also shown maturity at the death, maintaining discipline under pressure while continuing to pick up crucial wickets. With 22 wickets in 12 matches so far, he currently leads the Purple Cap race and has been one of the standout performers of the season, playing a key role in RCB’s success with both ball control and timely breakthroughs.

Kohli highlighted how Bhuvneshwar has gone back to basics, relying less on exaggerated swing and more on relentless accuracy at a challenging length that consistently tests batters. Kohli pointed out that this discipline and control have been central to his success and resurgence.

"What is Bhuvi doing? He's not bowling banana inswing, banana outswingers. He is bowling at a length that is telling the guys, 'I am good enough to hit this length every time. It is the most difficult length to hit and I'm just going to keep hitting this length. Are you good enough to take me on or not?" Kohli said on the RCB podcast.

Also Read - Arshdeep Singh ‘andhera’ controversy erupts as MI twist knife with savage post after Tilak Varma’s masterclass

The veteran pacer, who last played for India in 2022, has now made a strong case for a comeback with several fans and pundits backing him to make a return to international cricket.

“Uncomplicated consistency backed with…” Kohli further expanded on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s remarkable consistency this season, crediting his success to repetition, execution and unwavering belief in his skills. He pointed out how the veteran pacer has delivered match after match without overcomplicating his approach.

"It's simple stuff. It's repetition, it's execution, it's uncomplicated consistency backed with tremendous belief. That's all he's doing. And look at the results. He's got six three-wicket hauls in 11 games, that's crazy. He's not even going at eight this season," he added.