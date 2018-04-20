Virat Kohli, Roger Federer among TIME’s 100 most influential people in 2018

India captain Virat Kohli has added another feather to his illustrious cap. Kohli, who is regarded as one of the best batsman of this generation, has now found his name on TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in 2018. This is the first time that Kohli has received this honour.

Kohli joined the likes of Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, American snowboarder Chloe Kim and American basketball great Kevin Durant among other sportspersons whose names also feature on the list.

“TIME’s annual list of the world’s most influential people is a designation of individuals whose time, in our estimation, is now,” TIME wrote on their website.

Kohli had an amazing run with the bat last year amassing more than 2800 runs with the help of 11 centuries across all formats. His profile in the magazine has been written by none other than cricket great and his former teammate, Sachin Tendulkar.

Recalling Kohli’s performance in the Under-19 World Cup in 2008 (a tournament India won under Kohli’s captaincy), the little master wrote that even back then he showed a great hunger for runs and consistency and these qualities have remained with him till now.

“The U-19 World Cup in 2008 was very important for India, as it would define the next bunch of youngsters who would go on to represent the nation. That was the first time I watched this young, passionate player lead India. Today Virat Kohli is a household name and a champion in cricket. Even back then, his hunger for runs and consistency was remarkable, something that has become the hallmark of his game.

“I wish him all the best for his career ahead and am confident he will continue to bring pride and glory to India through cricket. Go Virat!,” Tendulkar wrote.

Time release their list of 100 most influential people from around the world every year. The list features top achievers from all the walks of life including art, cinema, business, politics and sports.

Roger Federer, whose name has featured on this prestigious annual list on many occasions, has his profile written by business tycoon Bill Gates for this edition. Gates, in his write-up, describes Federer as ‘the greatest tennis player ever’. Federer also features as one of the cover stars this year.