Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer to join Shubman Gill's Team India in New Delhi

Former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with newly-appointed ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, are set to join the rest of the Indian squad in New Delhi ahead of the team’s departure for their much-anticipated tour of Australia, which begins later this month. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma(AFP Images)

News agency PTI cited sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to claim that the Indian team will depart for Australia in two separate batches on October 15, with travel logistics and business class ticket availability determining the final departure schedule. One group is scheduled to fly out in the morning, while the second batch will leave later in the evening.

Kohli and Rohit, who are not part of the current Test series against West Indies, are expected to arrive in the national capital either on the day of departure or a day prior, depending on personal schedules.

“Virat and Rohit will touch down in the capital either on the day of departure or a day prior,” a BCCI source told PTI.

The Indian team will first land in Perth, where they will open their three-match ODI series against Australia on October 19, followed by a five-match T20I series.

Despite widespread speculation over their ODI futures, both Rohit and Kohli were picked in the Indian squad for the Australia ODIs, which will mark their return to international cricket for the first time since the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Rohit, however, was no longer considered for the leadership as the selectors decided to appoint Test captain Shubman Gill as the new ODI skipper.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who was not considered for the Asia Cup T20s, will play a crucial role in the upcoming series as India continues to build its limited-overs core under the leadership of Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

To boost team spirit ahead of the long tour Down Under, Gambhir invited the entire squad for a team dinner at his Rajinder Nagar residence in New Delhi. The gathering served as a bonding session for the players before they embark on a challenging overseas assignment.

The ODI-bound players currently involved in other domestic or international fixtures may receive a brief break before reassembling in the capital, depending on the outcome of the ongoing second Test vs West Indies (October 10–14).

India’s tour of Australia promises to be a crucial stepping stone in the team's preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup and beyond, with several senior players — including Rohit and Kohli — keen to make an impact.